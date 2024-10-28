Asia-Pacific markets opens mixed, Nikkei slips to give up previous day's gains

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed in spite of gains on Wall Street as investors looked toward a slate of megacap technology earnings to keep propelling the Nasdaq Composite to new heights this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.21%, giving up gains from the day before. This comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority after voters cast their ballots on Sunday to determine the control of the lower house, marking the first time since 2009 that Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority. Japan's jobless rate for the month of September came in at 2.4%, compared to 2.5% the previous month. The reading is also slightly lower than Reuters' forecast of a 2.5% climb.

The Kospi lost 0.51% while the Kosdaq slipped 0.41%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.36% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 20,733, higher than the HSI's last close of 20,599.36.

Traders in Asia will also monitor Singapore's unemployment data.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks jumped. The S&P 500 gained 0.27% to close at 5,823.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 273.17 points, or 0.65%, to end at 42,387.57. The Nasdaq rose 0.26%, closing at 18,567.19.

This week marks the busiest in the third-quarter earnings reporting season, and is the final week leading up to the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 and the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Nov. 7.

Five of the Magnificent Seven companies — Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Apple — are set to announce their latest financial results this week. Traders will also be eyeing the October jobs report due Friday.

U.S. oil posts biggest loss in two years after Israel spares Iranian crude facilities

U.S. crude oil sold off more than 6% on Monday, for its worst day in more than two years after Iranian energy facilities were not damaged during Israeli strikes over the weekend.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 6.13% to close at $67.38 per barrel for its biggest daily loss since July 12, 2022, when the benchmark shed 7.93%. Futures for global crude benchmark Brent slid 6.09% to settle at $71.42 per barrel.

For weeks, markets had braced themselves for an Israeli retaliation following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Israel on Saturday attacked Iranian military installations in three provinces

Historical data bodes well for November

There's many ways to slice the data and be optimistic about November.

November has been the best trading month of the year, on average, for the S&P 500 over the last decade and when looking at every year going back to 1950, according to Carson Group data. It's also been the strongest month historically in election years.

It has also been higher in 11 of the past 12 years.

November's trading month begins on Friday. The S&P 500 is currently slated to finish October with a gain of more than 1%.

Crypto stocks jump as bitcoin climbs toward $70,000

Stocks tied to the price of bitcoin jumped on Monday as the flagship cryptocurrency moved above $69,000, after briefly touching the level a week ago.

Crypto exchange operator Coinbase added 4%. Bitcoin price proxy MicroStrategy advanced more than 5%. Both companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Bitcoin miners Mara Holdings rose 6% and Riot Platforms gained 5%.

Bitcoin has been trying to reclaim the $70,000 level since hitting its record in March above $73,000. Earlier attempts this year have led to brief forays above $70,000, but it has not touched the level since June. Some say that could soon change with the U.S. presidential election drawing nearer.

