South Korea stocks lead Asia markets higher after short selling ban

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

South Korea stocks surged on Monday after the country re-imposed a ban on short-selling, while most Asia-Pacific markets took heart from a soft U.S. jobs report that helped reduce interest rate expectations.

Financial authorities in South Korea said short-selling will be banned until the end of June 2024. Short-selling is when a trader sells borrowed shares to buy back at a lower price and pocket the difference.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 in October, lower than the Dow Jones consensus forecast for a 170,000 rise. This eased worries that the Federal Reserve will continues to hike interest rates.

Japan's business activity expanded in October but at its softest pace this year, according to a private survey.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.99%, and the Kosdaq gained 6.56%.

Returning from a long weekend, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.32%, while the Topix added 1.70% to hit its highest level in over one month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.79%. Mainland China's CSI 300 index gained 1.33%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.28% higher at 6,997.40.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday after a soft jobs report drove bond yields lower, and the major indexes registered their best week so far in 2023.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.94% and notched its first five-day advance since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 200 points to rise 0.66%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38%.

Singapore’s largest bank DBS beats forecast, quarterly profit jumps 17%

Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group reported a 17% jump in third-quarter profit on Monday, benefiting from a high-interest rate environment.

Shares of the lender rose 0.45% in early afternoon trading.

Net profit rose to 2.63 billion Singaporean dollars ($1.94 billion) during the quarter, compared to SG$2.24 billion a year ago.

It was higher that analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG, which predicted a quarterly profit of SG$2.5 billion for the July to September quarter.

The Singapore bank also declared a dividend of 48 Singapore cents for each ordinary share for the third quarter.

Japan's October business activity grows at slowest pace this year

Japan's business activity expanded in October but at its softest pace this year, according to a private survey.

The au Jibun Bank final composite purchasing manager's index was at 50.5 in October, signaling a tenth successive monthly increase in private sector business activity but down from 52.1 in September.

The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Services Business Activity index expanded for the fourteenth straight month in October, coming in at 51.6 but down from 53.8 in September.

Both readings pointed to the weakest expansion so far in 2023.

The survey said there were further signs of slowing expansion amid softening demand conditions, while business confidence also eased in October.

U.S. jobs grow at slower-than-expected pace in October

The Labor Department said Friday that the U.S. economy added 150,000 in October. That's slightly below a Dow Jones forecast of 170,000.

Average hourly earnings, a closely watched data point in the report for inflation trends, rose 0.2% last month. That's also a smaller-than-expected increase. The unemployment, meanwhile, climbed to 3.9% versus a forecast of 3.8%.

Goldman Sachs chief economist says jobs data reaffirms outlook that Fed is done hiking interest rates

Friday's jobs report coming in below expectations bolsters the argument that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius.

"I thought it was broadly weaker than what we expected," Hatzius said of the report on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." But, "I don't think it was weak in a very concerning way."

Hatzius said the print supported the argument of those expecting that the central bank was done increasing interest rates in the current monetary policy cycle following its meeting earlier in the week. While he said Goldman isn't expecting the Fed to cut rates until the fourth quarter of next year, he said the central bank could starting pulling them down if the economy weakens more sharply before then.

"It was a softer report that I think underscores the message that the market took out of the FOMC meeting this week — namely, that the Fed is very likely done hiking," he said, using the acronym for the Federal Open Market Committee.

Long-term Treasury ETF extends November rally

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is on track for its third straight positive day as Treasury yields decline.

The TLT was up 1.2% in afternoon trading, meaning that the fund was already up more than 5% in November, which kicked off with Wednesday's Fed meeting.

TLT saw heavy inflows and trading activity in October, as some investors appeared to be betting on a rebound for the fund after yields rose above 5%.

