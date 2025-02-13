Asia markets set to rise after Wall Street gains overnight as Trump reciprocal tariffs loom

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to mostly rise Friday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight as President Donald Trump signed a reciprocal tariffs plans, but did not enact the levies them immediately.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.67% higher, after hitting a intra-day record in the previous session.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open slightly higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,485 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 39,470, against the index's last close of 39,461.47.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,941 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 21,814.37.

South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 2.9% in January, easing from its three-year high of 3.7% in the month before.

Meanwhile, India's wholesale price inflation, capturing price changes by wholesalers, is expected to rise 2.5% in January, more than 2.3% growth in the previous month.

Over in Southeast Asia, Singapore is expected to release its fourth-quarter GDP data later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 4.7% uptick in growth, from 4.3% in the previous quarter.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose following fresh inflation data and updates on U.S. tariff plans.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 342.87 points, or 0.77%, to 44,711.43. The S&P 500 climbed 1.04% to 6,115.07, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.50% to 19,945.64.

The Dow had hit session highs after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum to examine reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations. As part of this, he noted that the U.S. will treat other countries' non-tariff policies as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response.

— CNBC's Pia Singh, Alex Harring and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.