Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors assess Japan's revised GDP, await China inflation data

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Monday as traders assessed revised economic growth data from Japan and awaited China's November inflation data.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.15%, while the Topix gained 0.2%.

Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised to 0.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, up from 0.2% and above estimates from a Reuters poll that predicted no change.

South Korea's Kospi was down 1.3%, while the Kosdaq dropped 2.8% amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Over the weekend, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote in parliament, but the leader of his party said the president would eventually resign.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 19,821 lower than the HSI's last close of 19,865.85.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.3%.

In the U.S. on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh records after November jobs data came in slightly better than expected, but not so hot as to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting rates again later this month.

The broad market S&P 500 climbed 0.25% to 6,090.27. Tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.81% to 19,859.77, bolstered by gains in Tesla, Meta Platforms and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 123.19 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,642.52.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq went on to their third straight positive week as well, rising 0.96% and 3.34%, respectively. The Dow slipped 0.6% during the period.

S&P 500 to hit 6,700 by year-end 2025, says HSBC

The S&P 500 is set for more gains in 2025, according to HSBC.

The firm said it expects the broad market index to hit 6,700 by the end of next year, which implies more than 10% upside from Thursday's close. The index has already risen more than 27% this year.

"While this year's equity rally was a mix of both earnings growth and a valuation re-rating (c50/50), we expect next year's equity returns to be focused on earnings growth as valuations are more stretched," analyst Nicole Inui told clients in a Friday note. "Overall, we expect earnings to grow by 9% incorporating a slower but still resilient US economy and some margin expansion."

Inui also said she expects the U.S. economy to slow over the course of the next year but remain resilient as inflation eases. That would enable the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by another 125 basis points, she forecast.

UBS says 'a constructive stance is warranted on global equities' next year

Despite the threat of tariffs next year, investors should stay bullish on stocks in 2025, according to UBS.

"Heading into 2025, we think a constructive stance is warranted on global equities, and on U.S. stocks in particular," the bank wrote in a Friday report. "We note that historically U.S. equities tend to rally into presidential elections and after, with the average gain in the 150 trading days following an election averaging near 5% in data going back to 1928 for the S&P 500."

UBS added that the U.S. sectors it views as most attractive are the technology, utilities and financial sectors.

November jobs report beats expectations

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in November, marking a sharp rebound from the previous month. Economist polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 214,000 jobs for the month. Jobs growth for October was revised to 36,000 from 12,000.

The unemployment rate came in at 4.2% for November, as was expected.

