Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Asia markets rise after Wall Street slides overnight

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

[CNBC] Asia markets set to mostly fall after Wall Street slides as Fed Chair cautions trade tension risks
Anek S | 500px Plus | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which declined sharply after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the ongoing trade tensions could challenge the central bank's goals on controlling inflation and spurring growth.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.59% higher, while the broader Topix index added 0.26%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index increased 0.41% at the open while the small-cap Kosdaq moved up 1.02%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.18% in early trade.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,008 pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 21,056.98.

U.S. futures were little changed given investors' concerns that a global trade would adversely impact economic growth in the country.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Japan exports growth misses expectations, rising by a modest 3.9% in March as tariffs bite

news 1 hour ago

Even with tariffs looming, Jim Cramer says consumer companies must cut prices

Overnight stateside, stocks fell sharply after Powell warned that the trade tensions could impact the Fed's inflation and employment goals. The sell-off in Wall Street was also triggered by a 6.9% plunge in the artificial intelligence darling Nvidia's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 699.57 points, or 1.73%, closing at 39,669.39. The S&P 500 dropped 2.24% to end at 5,275.70, led down by the information technology sector. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 3.07% to close at 16,307.16. The tech-heavy index ended the day about 19% off its closing high, sliding closer to bear market territory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

— CNBC's Pia Singh, Alex Harring and Lisa Kailan Han contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us