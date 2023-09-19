Asia markets mixed ahead of China loan prime rate decision; Fed decision on horizon

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to extend losses from Tuesday as investors await China's one-year and five year loan prime rates and brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision Wednesday stateside.

The region also saw August trade data out from Japan, while wholesale inflation in South Korea jumped for the first time since July 2022.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell marginally, while the Topix was also hovering near the flatline. Japan's trade deficit in August narrowed by two-thirds on a year-on-year basis, while imports and exports recorded a smaller fall than expected.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11%, but South Korean markets bucked the trend, with the Kospi gaining 0.1% and the Kosdaq up marginally.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,980, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,997.17.

On Tuesday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground ahead of the Fed's decision, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 0.31%.

The broad-market S&P 500 slid 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.23%.

South Korea wholesale inflation rate rises for first time in over a year

South Korea's producer price index rose 1% year on year in August, marking the first time the wholesale inflation rate has risen since July 2022.

This is higher than the 0.3% year-on-year gain recorded in July. On a month on month basis, the PPI gained 0.9% in August, compared with a 0.2% rise the month before.

Agricultural, forestry and marine products saw the largest rise in prices in August, with prices climbing 3.6% year-on-year and 7.3% month-on-month

The PPI measures the average change in price of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers in the wholesale market.



Central banks take center stage around the world

It's a big week for central banks — both within the U.S. and abroad.

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Traders are pricing in a 99% probability the Fed skips a rate hike when announcing policy on Wednesday, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool, which gauges pricing in fed funds futures. The Fed will also offer economic forecasts on Wednesday.

The central banks of multiple other countries are also expected to announce policy decisions this week. Here's a list of the countries scheduled to release decisions in the 36 hours following the Fed's announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, per Bespoke Investment Group:

Brazil

Indonesia

Japan

Norway

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

The United Kingdom

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said investors around the globe "are on edge waiting to find out what their central banks are likely to do."

Oil prices jump Tuesday on growing supply concerns

Oil prices surged more than $1, marking a fourth consecutive session of gains as weak U.S. shale output added to supply concerns from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Here's how prices fared Tuesday morning:

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up $0.90, or 0.95%, to $95.33 a barrel

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.27, or 1.4%, to $92.75.

Prices have gained for three consecutive weeks, with both benchmarks reaching their highest since last year.

All S&P 500 sectors trade down

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 traded down on Tuesday.

The broad index slipped around 0.7% shortly after 1 p.m. ET. Consumer discretionary, energy and industrial stocks were among the worst performing, with the three sectors all down more than 1%.

Utilities and health care were able to keep losses mitigated, down just 0.3% each.

Amazon, software stocks among biggest Nasdaq laggards

The Nasdaq-100 slumped nearly 1% during morning trading, led to the downside by shares of software and semiconductor stocks.

Some of the biggest laggards included Amazon, Datadog and Zoom Video, falling nearly 3% each. Marvell Technology, Qualcomm, CrowdStrike and Applied Materials slumped more than 2%.

Uruguay-headquartered e-commerce company MercadoLibre was the biggest laggard on the index, last down 3.6%.

