Asia markets largely rise ahead of China trade data

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday as investors focus on China's trade data for July.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a steeper fall in exports in July, forecasting a 12.5% slide from a year earlier compared to June's figure of a 12.4% drop.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,412, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 19,537.92.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.33%, while the Topix was up 0.25% as the country's household spending remained in negative territory for the fourth straight month. Overall household spending fell 4.2% year on year in June, compared with 4% in May, official data showed.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.29%, while South Korea's Kospi opened up 0.46%. The Kosdaq however, slipped 0.44%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained as investors continue to digest better-than-expected earnings results. Roughly 85% of S&P 500 stocks have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.

The 30-stock Dow surged nearly 1.2%, for its best day since June 15. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%, and S&P 500 closed higher by 0.9%. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P500 broke four-straight sessions of losses.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this report

Japan household spending falls at steeper pace

Household spending in Japan fell 4.2% year-on-year in June, a steeper fall than the 4% recorded in May reflecting a fourth straight month of decline, according to official data.

Food still made up the largest proportion of household spending, the largest fall was spending on furniture and household utensils, down 17.6% year on year.

The average monthly consumption expenditures per household for June was 275,545 yen ($1,932.41) , while the average monthly income per household stood at 898,984 yen in June, down 5.6% from the previous year.

— Lim Hui Jie

Berkshire Class A shares hit an all-time high

The rally in Berkshire Hathaway shares gained steam on Monday as investors cheered a strong quarter as well as Warren Buffett's near-record cash hoard.

Berkshire's Class A shares climbed 2.7% to hit an all-time high of $547,907.55 on an intraday basis, exceeding the conglomerate's previous high from March 2022. Class B shares of Warren Buffett's conglomerate rose a similar 2.8%, on track to close at a record high.

— Yun Li

Fed's Williams sees possible rate cuts in 2024

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said rate cuts could happen as soon as next year if the data complies.

In an interview with the New York Times, the influential policymaker said he's encouraged with what he's seeing on the inflation front and thinks there may be room to ease off on policy tightening.

"So I do think that from my perspective, to keep maintaining a restrictive stance may very well involve cutting the federal funds rate next year, or year after, but really it's about how are we affecting real interest rates — not nominal rates," Williams said, according to a transcript of the interview with the Times' Jeanna Smialek.

Williams also hinted that the Fed could be done hiking rates as policy is "pretty close to what a peak rate would be."

His comments were largely in line with projections the Federal Open Market Committee released in June.

—Jeff Cox

Fed's Bowman sees more rate hikes ahead

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday she expects more interest rate increases will be needed to bring down inflation.

In brief remarks before a Fed Listens public hearing, the central bank official said "additional increases will likely be needed to lower inflation to the" 2% inflation goal.

"I will be looking for evidence that inflation is on a consistent and meaningful downward path as I consider whether further increases in the federal funds rate will be needed, and how long the federal funds rate will need to remain at a sufficiently restrictive level," Bowman added.

Markets widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady when it meets again in September.

—Jeff Cox

Tesla CFO steps down

Tesla shares fell 1% before the bell after the electric vehicle maker announced the departure of Zachary Kirkhorn as chief financial officer after 13 years at the company.

The company appointed accounting chief Vaibhav Taneja to fill the position.

— Samantha Subin