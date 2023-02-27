Asia Markets Rise; Hong Kong Announces to Lift Mask Mandate, Japan's Factory Output Falls

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data across the region.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.62% as Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee announced to drop its mask mandate starting March 1. The Hang Seng Tech index was 0.43% higher.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.41%, and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.28%.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.41% and the Topix was higher at 0.23% despite the country recording its worst decline in factory output in eight months, recording a 4.6% drop in January compared to December. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.94%, while the Kosdaq rose 1.26%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.55% as retail sales for January came in higher than expected at 1.9% compared to December. Economists had expected a 1.5% rise.

India will release its gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of 2022 later today, forecasted to show a 4.6% rise.

Overnight in the US, stocks rose on Monday night as traders tried to recover some ground following the worst week of the year on Wall Street. All three major US indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading gains.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report

Hong Kong to end mask mandate from March 1

Hong Kong will end its mask mandate for indoors and outdoors on Wednesday, March 1 – its Chief Executive John Lee said in a briefing.

When asked for the reasoning behind the timing, Lee cited "overall assessment" and emphasized that the government had previously said it would be closely monitoring the situation.

Mask rules for hospitals and nursing homes will be "added administratively," Lee said.

– Jihye Lee

Bank of Japan official reiterates support for 2% inflation target

Bank of Japan's deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe reiterated his support for the central bank's inflation target of 2%, according to a transcript of his speech delivered at Columbia University.

"The very idea of having a clearly defined inflation target is based on the importance of communication," he said in his speech.

"Communication with the general public is particularly important since their perception plays a key role in anchoring inflation expectations, and thus, affects the actual evolution of inflation," he said, adding the central bank's "sustainable monetary easing" brought a positive effect on the real economy.

– Jihye Lee

SM Entertainment announces plans to change shareholder return policy

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment announced an enhanced shareholder return policy ahead of its annual general meeting in March, according to a Monday filing.

The company plans to expand its shareholder return targets to at least 30% of its separated net income from 20%.

The move is seen as part of wider efforts to keep small investors that own just over 70% of shares in SM.

Rival K-pop agency Hybe became the largest shareholder of SM after purchasing a 14.8% stake from Lee earlier this month, while Kakao bought a 9.05% stake.

Shares of SM Entertainment rose 0.25% on Tuesday, Hybe gained nearly 3% and Kakao inched up 0.32%.

– Lim Hui Jie

Japan retail sales jump 6.3% in January, beating expectations

Japan's retail sales surged 6.3% for January compared to the same period last year, beating economists expectations of 4%.

Government data showed commercial sales in January 2023 totaled 45.7 trillion yen ($335 billion), a 3.2% increase over the same month last year.

Wholesale sales were 32.7 billion yen, up 2% compared to last year, while retail sales increased by 6.3% to 13 trillion yen.

–Lim Hui Jie

Japan industrial production falls more than expected, worst in eight months

Japan's industrial production fell 4.6% compared to a month ago in January, the biggest decline the economy has seen in eight months, according to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The reading fell further than expectations of a 2.9% decline and follows a rise of 0.3% in the previous month.

Autos, semiconductor-making equipment, tech parts and devices led the decline overall. Shipments moderately fell and leaving inventories lower for the second straight month.

Core capital goods saw sharp falls, the release said.

– Jihye Lee

China releases draft plan to improve lending for renting property

The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission released a draft of measures to enhance financial institutions' capacity in lending to firms that lease residential properties.

The measures are aimed at broadening bond financing channels for rental housing firms, support issuance of operating loans for leasing, and strengthen credit support for construction of rental housing, the draft showed.

— Jihye Lee

2-year yield reached highest level since 2007

The 2-year yield added to its February gains Monday, reaching 4.8% on the day. That's its highest level since July 2007. Short-term rates have been moving higher this month as traders fret over the possibility of tighter monetary policy for longer than anticipated.

— Fred Imbert