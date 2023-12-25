Asia markets kick off the last trading week of this year on a subdued note

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were subdued Tuesday, with Japan opening flat but still set to wrap up the year as one of the region's top performers.

Several markets including Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were shut on account of Boxing Day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened flat, holding at 33,245.95, while the broader Topix inched 0.10% lower.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Nikkei 225 was set to end the year with gains of over 27%, making it one of Asia's top gainers in 2024.

South Korea's Kospi also traded around the flatline at the 2,600 level, while the Kosdaq index dipped 0.25% at the open.

The Topix was up 23.5% this year, while the Kospi was up 16.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was the worst performer in 2023, down about 17.4%.

China's CSI 300 index opened marginally lower at 3,345.40.

Wall Street's major averages clocked an eighth straight winning week on Friday, looking to extend their year-end rally.

The S&P 500 index gained 0.17% to 4,754.63 in its previous trading session — just 0.9% shy from its record close, and 1.3% from its intraday record.

The Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.19%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or 0.05%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

Japan's unemployment rate remains unchanged in November

Japan's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in November from the prior month, according to government data on Tuesday.

The jobless rate also met Reuters poll forecast of 2.5%.

Separately, data from the Bank of Japan showed services producers price index rose 2.3% in November.

Services PPI was also unchanged from the prior month's reading.

Japan's Nikkei 225, which opened flat on Tuesday, is set to wrap up this year with gains of over 27%. The yen traded slightly stronger against the dollar, at around 142.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: Analysts love these top-performing stocks and expect them to jump further in 2024

Markets in the U.S. and elsewhere have had a strong run this year.

The S&P 500 is up around 24% year-to-date, and the MSCI World index has jumped around 22%.

And there could be more room for investors to remain bullish in the year ahead, with the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating three more rate cuts in 2024.

CNBC Pro screened for stocks that have beaten the S&P 500 and MSCI World indexes so far this year — and that analysts have given more upside for the next 12 months.



Subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Will bitcoin rally after a major technical event in April? Here's what history shows

Bitcoin is approaching a major technical event in April 2024 known as "halving."

Many investors expect this closely watched event to be a catalyst for price rallies since the cryptocurrency has been programmed to cut the supply of new bitcoin created and awarded to miners by 50% roughly every four years.

CNBC Pro's analysis of data sheds light on returns typically expected after Bitcoin halving events.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao