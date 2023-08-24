Asia markets fall ahead of Powell's Friday Jackson Hole speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors prepared for signals on U.S. monetary policy from central bankers' comments at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday, including a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

In Asia, the core inflation rate for Japan's capital Tokyo came in at 2.8% for August, slightly below the 2.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters. The core inflation rate strips out prices of fresh food.

Overall inflation for Tokyo was recorded at 2.9%, lower than the 3.2% seen in July.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.69% on its open, while the Topix was down 0.9%, while South Korea's fell 1.04% and the Kosdaq shed 0.8%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also opened lower, dropping 1.19%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,053, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,212.17.

On Thursday in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as the tech fueled rally ended, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing its worst day since March, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw their biggest one-day loss since Aug. 2.

The Dow closed 1.08% lower and the S&P 500 lost 1.35%. The Nasdaq saw the largest loss, shedding 1.87%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Lucy Handley

Fed's Harker indicates rate hikes can cease

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Thursday he doesn't see the need for further interest rate hikes and could see cuts happening in 2024 depending on data.

Speaking at the central bank's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Harker told CNBC the Fed "has to deal with inflation, and we are. We have a restrictive stance in my view, and we should keep it there for a while."

He added that he has heard from multiple business leaders in his district that they would like to see the Fed stand pat for a while and let the string of 11 rate increases work their way through the economy.

"What I heard loud and clear through my summer travels is, 'Please you've gone up very rapidly, we need to absorb that,'" Harker told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk on the Street" interview.

—Jeff Cox

— Weizhen Tan

Tech is the worst-performing sector on Thursday

All of the S&P sectors were in the red on Thursday, with information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services being the biggest laggards of the market. Financials made a short-lived recovery in the afternoon, rising just above flat.

The tech sector lost 2.15% on Thursday. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices was the most-declining company of the group, down 7.4% as of Thursday afternoon. Solar companies Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies also dragged the sector lower, losing 6.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Bath & Body Works, down 4.4%, and cosmetics chain Ulta Beauty, down 3.6%, were the biggest laggards in consumer discretionary. Cruise companies Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp, also in the sector, followed with declines of more than 3%.

Major tech companies, including Amazon, Apple and Netflix, also weighed on the broader index. Netflix was the biggest loser of communication services, dropping 4.8%.

The broader index shaved off 1.2% on Thursday. Its biggest loser was Dollar Tree, which plunged 12.6%, while Clorox Company and Autodesk were its winners.

— Pia Singh

Nvidia on pace for third best year ever

After another blowout quarterly print and guidance, Nvidia shares are adding to their show-stopping year and on pace for their third best yearly performance on record.

Shares were last up about 1%, giving up some earlier gains. Even so, the stock's up more than 226% in 2023. If Nvidia finishes at these levels, the semiconductor company would cap off its best year on record since 2001, when shares surged more than 308%.

Nvidia snagged its second best year in 1999, when the chipmaker went public and rallied more than 291%.

— Samantha Subin, Gina Francolla

Jobless claims come in under the estimate

Initial jobless claims last week fell more than expected, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

First-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 230,000 for the period ended Aug. 19, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week and less than the Dow Jones estimate for 240,000.

Continuing claims, data for which runs a week behind, totaled 1.702 million, a slight decrease but a bit higher than the FactSet estimate for 1.69 million.

—Jeff Cox