Japan stocks eke out gains; China markets edge lower

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged higher, while China and South Korea markets fell.

Trading sentiment was subdued following a pause in Wall Street's rally on Monday as its main indexes retreated from record highs.

Major economic data this week include China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, after hitting a record high in the previous session. The broader Topix index gained 0.5%.

China's CSI 300 index opened 0.2% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 0.2% higher.

South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1% lower, while the small cap Kosdaq fell 0.8%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.4% lower.

The S&P 500 retreated from record highs notched last Friday as investors awaited key inflation data.

The benchmark index fell 0.38%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.13%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 62.30 points, or 0.16%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

Japan's January core consumer prices cool year-over-year

Data showed Japan's core consumer prices rose at a slower pace in January compared to a year ago.

Core CPI rose 2% in January from a year earlier. Japan's core consumer price index includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices.

The reading was still above a Reuters poll expectation of a 1.8% year-over-year increase.

The core CPI reading also matched the Bank of Japan's target of 2% inflation.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Stocks making the biggest after-hours moves

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Zoom Video — The video-conferencing stock surged 11% following a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report.

CarGurus — The online car retailer platform dropped 9% after providing poor guidance for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers — The consumer-focused health platform jumped 15% after earnings and guidance topped Wall Street forecasts.

Read more here.

— Alex Harring

Crypto equities surge as bitcoin breaks through $54,000 for the first time since December 2021

Stocks tied to the price of bitcoin surged in late afternoon trading as the cryptocurrency shot above the $54,000 level for the first time since December 2021.

Coinbase rocketed higher by 17%, while Microstrategy jumped 16%. Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, the largest bitcoin miners, soared 16% and 22%, respectively.

Most of the crypto market got a lift from bitcoin. Ether gained more than 2% to trade at $3,173.08. Solana and Cardano's ADA token advanced about 4% each, while Polygon's MATIC token rose 7%.

Bitcoin traded flat in the week leading up to Monday morning, when the breakout began and put it on track for a 27% monthly gain.

— Tanaya Macheel