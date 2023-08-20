Asia markets largely rise as China cuts 1-year loan prime rate, but leaves 5-year rate unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely up as China slashed its one-year loan prime rate, but kept its five-year rate unchanged on Monday.

The one-year LPR was cut by 10 basis points from 3.55% to 3.45%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.2%. The five year LPR also serves as a peg for mortgages.

Reuters reported that in a poll of 35 market watchers, all participants predicted cuts to both rates, after China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the medium-term lending facility rate last week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,794, pointing to a weaker open compared with its Friday close of 17,950.85. That was the first time the index went below the 18,000 mark this year and the lowest it has been since November 2022.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1%, but other markets were all up.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.32% and the Topix rose 0.24%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.61%, while the Kosdaq was up 1.87%.

On Friday in the U.S., the three major indexes ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.07%. However, the S&P 500 was lower by 0.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%.

Both the S&P and Nasdaq recorded their third straight week of losses, something that has not happened since February for the S&P, and December for the Nasdaq.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

New Zealand trade balance falls into deficit in July

New Zealand's trade balance fell into negative territory in July, recording a deficit of 1.1 billion New Zealand dollars ($652.67 million) compared with the NZ$9 million surplus in June.

This is the first time that the country has posted a deficit since March, when it recorded a NZ$1.27 billion deficit.

Exports fell 14% from a year ago to NZ$5.5 billion, while imports fell 16% year-on-year to NZ$6.6 billion.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Uber and more: Bank of America names over 10 top stocks with ‘triple momentum’

Analysts at Bank of America screened for "triple momentum" stocks based on their momentum in three areas: earnings, price and positive news.

Earnings momentum refers to the change in consensus earnings per share estimates for each stock over three months, according to BofA. Price momentum concerns market sentiment, while news momentum refers to media coverage and corporate news releases.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.



— Lucy Handley

CNBC Pro: Value investing is having a moment in China. Here are some funds that are winning

Only a few China funds tracked by Morningstar have outperformed the MSCI China Index this year.

Those funds have tended to have a value-style tilt, versus growth.

"Concerns over China's economic growth and the geopolitics in the last year or so has also led to a [preference] for Chinese companies that can deliver stable cash flows," said Claire Liang, Morningstar's senior manager research analyst.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

Powell confirmed to speak at Jackson Hole syposium

As expected, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering an address at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., next week.

The Fed announced that Powell will speak Friday, Aug. 25 at 10:05 a.m. ET. He will deliver a speech, but there will be no question-and-answer session afterwards.

Running from Thursday to Saturday, the topic of this year's conference will be "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy." In the past, Fed chairs have used the event to lay out policy agendas. In 2022, Powell affirmed the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation, warning that there would be "some pain" ahead.

—Jeff Cox

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names 6 electric vehicle stocks set to beat the 'intense competition'

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is getting fiercer. Price declines have been accelerating since the start of the year, the market is growing and government subsidies have shrunk — putting EV companies' business models to the test, Goldman Sachs said.

The investment bank said in an Aug. 10 note that it sees two groups of companies "prevailing in an era of intense competition," and named six such stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

All sectors on pace for a negative week

The energy sector outperformed the S&P 500 on Friday, inching up 0.8% compared to the broad market index's 0.2% decline. Devon Energy, Marathon Oil and Occidental Petroleum led the sector gains, rising 1.5% and more for the day.

Consumer staples, industrials, utilities and real estate also traded up between 0.1% and 0.2%. Meanwhile, materials stocks traded near the flatline.

Communication services was the most-declining sector, falling almost 1% , with tech giants Alphabet and Meta 2% declines pulling down the group.

To be sure, all the S&P 500 sectors are down for the week. The consumer discretionary sector has tumbled 4.2% week to date. Tesla shares led losses with a 10.6% decline, with Wynn Resorts and Carnival also falling 9%.

— Hakyung Kim

Tesla is on track to post longest losing streak this year

If Tesla remains down through Friday's close, it will mark the sixth straight session of losses for the electric vehicle maker's stock — a length not seen this year.

Tesla last saw a losing streak of that length in December, when the stock tumbled for seven days straight.

The 2023 losing streak began Aug. 11, when shares ended 1.1% lower. Each day has brought a substantial leg down, with shares losing no less than 1% each session since.

Shares have fallen more than 19% so far in August. But it has still been a strong year even accounting for the recent pullback, with shares up more than 75% year to date.

— Alex Harring

Cisco and Merck buck Dow's decline this week

With just hours left in the trading week, the Dow is on pace to end down more than 2%. Just two of the thirty stocks have been able to avoid the slide.

Cisco, the best performer in the index this week, has added about 2.5%. On Wednesday, the networking company reported earnings that beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter on both lines, while also issuing mostly solid guidance for the current quarter and full fiscal year.

Pharmaceutical stock Merck & Co. was the only other stock able to buck the leg down. The stock is poised to finish the week around 1% higher.

Walgreens and Intel led the index down this week, with losses of more than 8% and 6%, respectively.

— Alex Harring