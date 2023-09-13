Asia markets rise after U.S. inflation comes in hotter than expected

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board even as inflation in the U.S. inflation rate in August came in hotter than expected, at 3.7% compared to economists' expectations of 3.6% in a Dow Jones survey.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index rose 0.6% in August, in line with expectations. In July, the CPI rose 3.2% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

However, excluding volatile food and energy costs, the core CPI rose 4.3%, in line with estimates and down from 4.7% in July. Federal Reserve officials focus more on core as it provides a better indication of where inflation is heading over the long term.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed marginally, ahead of August unemployment figures.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, while the Topix saw a smaller gain of 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.43%, and the Kosdaq was 0.84% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,042, also pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 18,009.22.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing its second straight day of declines and falling 0.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.29%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

August core inflation, excluding and food and energy, comes in slightly hotter than expected

Core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in August, slightly ahead of the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. The figure rose 4.3% from a year ago, in line with estimates.

The headline number rose 0.6% last month and in line with Dow Jones estimates. Headline prices increased 3.7% on a year-over-year basis, ahead of the 3.6% expected by economists.

— Samantha Subin

Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its recruiting organization

Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in its global recruiting organization as part of a broader pullback in hiring over the next several quarters, CNBC confirmed.

Google-parent Alphabet shares were higher by 0.7% in afternoon trading.

— Jennifer Elias, Sarah Min

Gold hits multi-week low

Gold prices hit a low not seen in three weeks on Wednesday.

The metal reached a session low of 1,927.2. That's the lowest since Aug. 23, when it hit 1,926.2.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

Wall Street weighs in on Apple's latest iPhone

Analysts are mostly finding the positive in Apple's Tuesday launch event, but one surprise could heighten risks of a revenue shortfall on the margin, according to one analyst.

— Samantha Subin