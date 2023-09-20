Asia markets largely set to fall after Fed holds rates, but signals higher rates for longer

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the region after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark policy rate, but said it will raise interest rates one more time this year, according to the central bank's projections.

Projections showed the central bank expects to hike rates to a median of 5.6% by the end of 2023, up from the current range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee projected two rate cuts in 2024, which is two fewer than its forecast in June. That would put the funds rate around 5.1%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.21%, on pace to hit its lowest level this month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also slipped 0.44% as the Bank of Japan starts its two-day monetary policy meeting, with the Topix down 0.21%.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.5% lower, and the Kosdaq also shed 0.37%.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,958, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 17,885.60.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as investors digested the Fed's moves, with the Nasdaq Composite leading losses and down 1.5%, dragged by names like Microsoft, Nvidia and Google-parent Alphabet.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.94% , while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.22%.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox, Jesse Pound and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Fed leaves rates unchanged, expects one more hike this year

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday.

However, the central bank signaled it still expects one more hike before the end of the year and fewer cuts than previously indicated next year. The final increase, if realized, would be the last in this cycle, according to the Fed's projections.

— Jeff Cox, Michelle Fox

Notable shift in interest rate markets pushes out first 2024 rate cut by Fed

The probability that the Fed will cut interest rates early in 2024 is seen as increasingly unlikely, based on 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data in the CME's FedWatch tool.

One month ago, the chance that the Fed would cut a quarter point to 5.0-5.25% in January stood at more than 21% — today it's less than 1%.

One month ago, the odds of a quarter point reduction by the March 2024 meeting were 34.2% and the chance of a half-point reduction was 10.2%. Today, pricing data shows those odds have fallen to 9.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

— Scott Schnipper

Dow joins other indexes at session lows

The Dow joined the other two major indexes in trading at sessions lows as Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke. It has been a mainly positive day, with the session low still placing the blue-chip average around 0.1% up on the day.

— Alex Harring

Nvidia extends month-to-date loss to 13.1% and decline since 52-week high to almost 15%

Nvidia — the best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023 — extended its month-to-date loss to 13.1% in the wake of the Federal Reserve suggesting that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Since reaching an all-time high on Aug. 24, 2023, Nvidia has now fallen 14.7%.

In late day trading Wednesday, Nvidia is ahead 194% in 2023. At the August high, Nvidia had climbed 244%.

— Scott Schnipper