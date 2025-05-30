As EVs stumble, automakers are bringing back a kind of hybrid that promises long range

A brief era for the extended-range hybrid electric vehicle auto came and went with models like the Chevy Volt and BMW i3.

Now, the EREV may be poised for a comeback, with new models coming from Hyundai, Jeep, Ram, and a division of Volkswagen, and other manufacturers considering the technology with total ranges well-exceeding 500 miles when coupled with their gas engines.

In China, where EREVs are gaining in popularity, BYD offers mid-sized sedans with more than 1,300 miles of claimed range.

Major automakers are set to resurrect a type of hybrid vehicle that seemed dead in the U.S. just a few years ago to meet a changing consumer demand landscape.



Extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) are a form of plug-in hybrid that falls midway between traditional hybrids and full EVs. EREV cars and trucks rely on battery powered motors for propulsion (like an EV) but also have a relatively small gas engine to use as a generator to keep the batteries charged up (like a typical hybrid). A key difference between EREVs and other hybrids is the relative size of their batteries and gas engines.

Mainstream hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) like the Toyota Prius still rely on combustion engines as their main means of propulsion. Thus, they have proportionately smaller batteries, but substantial gas engines that are directly connected to their drivetrains to help move the car. EREVs are much more focused on the electric side of the equation, so they tend to have bigger batteries than other hybrids, but comparatively small gas engines that solely function as generators to top off the batteries when needed.



Earlier examples of this type of vehicle – the Chevy Volt and Fisker Karma – were introduced to the U.S market in 2011. These were followed by the BMW i3 and Cadillac ELR in 2014. But EREVs (also known as Range Extended Electric Vehicles, or REEVs), never attracted much interest from American consumers. The Volt was the most popular EREV by far, with GM selling 157,000 over nine years, until it ended production in 2019. That may seem impressive, but it's a blip in the overall U.S. new vehicle market, which saw about 16 million sales each year in that timeframe.

The last EREV sold domestically was the i3, which BMW discontinued in 2022. While there are no new EREVs for sale in the U.S., several are in the pipeline.

This includes an upcoming version of the Ram 1500 pickup truck, set to come to market in early 2026. A Ram spokesman noted that it will have the longest driving range the company has ever offered in a light-duty truck, up to 690 total miles between its gas engine and battery power. An EREV version of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is also under development, according to the company. Volkswagen is planning to begin production of an EREV pickup truck and SUV under the Scout brand name starting in 2027.

Ram | Stellantis

Hyundai Motors plans to introduce EREV versions of its mid-sized SUVs by the end of 2026, according to a spokesman. The vehicles are expected to have more than 560 miles of range, and be sold under the Hyundai and Genesis brands. In addition, a Nissan spokesman confirmed that the company is considering offering EREV options in its mid-size and larger SUVs. "They do offer advantages versus 100% EVs when it comes to hauling and towing," he said, "allowing greater driving range without the need for a large capacity battery, as well as faster refueling."

James Martin, the director of consulting services at S&P Global Mobility, says one reason manufacturers are turning to EREVs is lower production costs. EREV use of smaller and less expensive batteries than full EVs allows manufacturers to keep their expenses down. EREVs are also less complex than plug-in hybrids, Martin said. PHEVs have two functioning propulsion systems and sophisticated controls to allow them to communicate with each other. Most EREVs, by contrast, are solely propelled by their electric motors.

Range anxiety, and cost, still big factors in EV adoption

But one of the biggest advantages of EREVs is range. In China, where EREVs are gaining in popularity, the manufacturer BYD offers mid-sized sedans with more than 1,300 miles of claimed range. EREVs also alleviate range anxiety due to the ubiquity of gas stations. Consumers can just fill up with gasoline to charge the battery if a charging port is unavailable. The new EREVs can travel more than 100 miles on batteries alone, then hundreds more using gasoline.

"Range anxiety is still a factor when it comes to choosing an electric vehicle over an internal combustion vehicle," said K. Venkatesh Prasad, senior vice president of research and chief innovation officer at the Center for Automotive Research. "EREVs, allay the range anxiety concern," he said.

These hybrids may especially appeal to consumers who frequently travel long distances, and getting more consumers used to plugging in their vehicles might also appeal to manufacturers. "The actual charging experience of EREVs is very similar to that of BEVs," Prasad said. "So, the market adoption of EREVs is likely to be seen as a good ramp to future BEV purchase considerations," he added.

Charging infrastructure is still lagging in many areas of the U.S., according to iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer, which can make a full EV impractical for consumers. EREVs avoid that issue and may also be attractive to consumers who live in apartments or houses that lack charging stations.

A recent report from McKinsey noted that EREVs could also combat cost concerns among consumers, noting that the smaller batteries can shave off as much as $6,000 in powertrain production costs, compared to BEVs. Another factor, according to McKinsey, is that both domestic and European manufacturers have seen how EREVs have gained sales momentum in China, a sign the technology may help to increase electrification adoption in their own marketplaces.

"We expect all levels of hybridization to increase production in North America throughout the decade," said Eric Anderson, the associate director of Americas light vehicle powertrain forecasting for S&P Global Mobility. Hybrids, including EREVs, are a "relatively affordable way for consumers to move up the electrification ladder without a significant monthly payment increase, he said.

While the EV vehicle market continued to grow last year, the pace of growth has slowed considerably. "The BEV market is in the process of shifting from early adopters to a more price-conscious buyer," Anderson said.

Domestic sales of hybrids grew from 1,175,456 in 2023 to 1,609,035 in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a 37% increase. Plug-in hybrids grew 10% in the same period — from 293,578 to 321,774. By comparison, fully electric EVs saw 7% growth, from 1,164,638 to 1,247,656. While overall sales of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continues to dominate, its market share has fallen every year since 2015, according to Edmunds. Last year, ICE vehicle sales fell to 80.8% of total U.S. sales, down from 84% in 2023.

Another attribute that might make EREVs popular with consumers is resale value. Hybrids - which includes EREVs and more common plug-in hybrids - depreciate less than EVs or traditional gas vehicles. Since depreciation is the most expensive part of car ownership, finding a vehicle that better retains its value can provide consumers with significant savings. By contrast, electric cars and trucks lose value faster than any other vehicle type – dropping by 58.8% after five years, compared to the overall vehicle depreciation average of 45.6% and only 40.7% for hybrids, according to research from iSeeCars.

"Electric vehicle sales have been slowing on both the new and used market, with EVs sitting on dealer lots longer despite falling prices," Brauer said. "Consumers are showing increasing appreciation for hybrid vehicles, creating a friendly environment for automakers to introduce more plug-in hybrids as an intermediate step toward full electric vehicles."