Apple's 4-day slide puts Microsoft back on top as most valuable company

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, laughs as he attends a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2020.
Denis Balibouse | Reuters
  • Microsoft is again worth more than Apple, as shares of the iPhone maker are getting pummeled by President Donald Trump's tariff plan.
  • Apple shares have dropped 23% over the past four trading sessions.

Apple's 23% plunge over the past four trading sessions has again turned Microsoft into the world's most valuable public company.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As of Tuesday's close, Microsoft is worth $2.64 trillion, while Apple's market cap stands at $2.59 trillion.

While the market broadly is getting hammered by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan, Apple is getting hit the hardest among tech's megacap companies due to the iPhone maker's reliance on China.

The Nasdaq is down 13% over the past four trading days, as President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imports from more than 100 countries has sparked fears of a recession brought on by rising prices. UBS analysts on Monday predicted that the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max could jump as much as $350 in the U.S.

Both Apple and Microsoft, along with chipmaker Nvidia, were previously valued at upward of $3 trillion before the recent sell-off.

In January, Microsoft issued disappointing revenue guidance. Nevertheless, last week, as Jefferies analysts reduced their price targets on many software stocks, they wrote Microsoft was among the "companies who we view as more insulated" from tariff uncertainty.

Microsoft also had the highest market capitalization of any public company in early 2024, but Apple soon reclaimed the title.

WATCH: Tech stocks struggle with intraday gains amid tariff uncertainty

