Apple Vision Pro headset launches in U.S. on Feb. 2, pre-orders begin Jan. 19

Apple said the Vision Pro headset would launch on February 2, with pre-orders opening on January 19.

The Vision Pro will cost $3500, with prescription lenses costing an additional $149.

The headset will run Apple's VisionOS and ship with 256 GB of storage.

Apple's Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. on February 2, the company said in a press release Monday, with pre-orders beginning January 19.

Pre-orders will open at 5 PM Pacific Time on the 19th, according to the Vision Pro's product page.

The company also said that prescription lens inserts for the Vision Pro would cost $149, and that the headset would have 256 GB of storage.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Apple shares rose three-quarters of a percent in pre-market trading Monday.

The $3,500 headset is Apple's answer to Meta's Quest headsets, and has reportedly been in development for years. Apple announced the product at its Worldwide Developers Conference in 2023.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in Monday's release. The headset is powered by Apple's M2 chip, the same one used in its computers.

The Vision Pro is Apple's first new product category since the Apple Watch launched in 2015. Analysts and experts do not expect the headset to drive significant revenue initially. UBS, for example, anticipates that Vision Pro revenue could be around $1.4 billion, a "relatively immaterial" amount.

Many companies have made a virtual reality push in the past, but so far, those efforts haven't led to widespread adoption for consumers or enterprise customers.

The Vision Pro boasts a new operating system, dubbed visionOS, alongside an input system that allows customers to use their eyes, hands and voice to control the headset. Apple says that a number of productivity and creativity apps will work with Vision Pro, including Microsoft's Office suite and Salesforce's Slack.

With the new headset, Apple aims to change how consumers experience gaming and video content. Users will be able to watch video from Apple TV+ and numerous other platforms on a virtual-reality screen "that feels 100 feet wide," the company wrote in the release.