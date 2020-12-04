Apple Offers Free Fix for iPhone 11 Devices That No Longer Respond to Touch

Apple said on Friday that it will repair some iPhone 11 devices that don't respond to touch.

Apple said on Friday that it will repair some iPhone 11 devices that don't respond to touch.

The affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and the issue affects a "small percentage" of display modules, Apple said.

The replacement program doesn't cover other models, like the iPhone 11 Pro, and it only covers affected devices.

Users can check if their phone is eligible on Apple's website by checking their serial number.

The iPhone 11 was first launched in September 2019. In January, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that the iPhone 11 was Apple's best-selling model in the weeks after it launched. "iPhone 11 was our top-selling model every week during the December quarter," Cook said.

In the quarter ended September 30, Apple reported iPhone revenue of $26.4 billion, down 20.7% year-over-year. iPhone sales accounted for 40.8% of Apple's revenue that quarter.

The company introduced and began selling several new iPhone 12 models in October.