Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple has worst day since August following reports of China, AI struggles

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during the first day of in-store sales of Apple’s latest products at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. 
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Apple stock closed down 4% on Thursday, its worst day since Aug. 5, following several reports of lackluster iPhone sales in China.
  • The iPhone maker's stock price is down nearly 12% from its most recent peak in December, and it's the worst-performing of the seven largest technology stocks so far in 2025.
  • Notable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday wrote that he believes Apple Intelligence isn't boosting iPhone demand.

Apple stock closed down 4% on Thursday, its worst day since Aug. 5, following several reports of lackluster iPhone sales in China.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The iPhone maker's stock price is down nearly 12% from its most recent peak in December, and it's the worst-performing of the seven largest technology stocks so far in 2025.

The slide comes after a report Thursday from Canalys, a market research firm, which suggested that Apple had fallen to third place in terms of smartphones sold in China in 2024, behind homegrown manufacturers Vivo and Huawei.

Apple shipped 15% of the 284 million phones sold in China last year, according to the report, but that was down 17% on an annual basis. Vivo and Huawei, meanwhile, saw strong growth.

TSMC, a key Apple supplier, on Thursday reported a smartphone sales forecast for the first quarter that suggested a nearly 6% sequential drop. TSMC, which makes the chips at the heart of Apple's devices, attributed the drop to seasonality. TSMC said AI chips comprised over half of its revenue in the fourth quarter, displacing smartphones, which had been its largest business.

Notable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday wrote that he expects iPhone shipments to decline 6% on an annual basis in the first half of 2025, with most of the decline happening in the second quarter. Kuo wrote that he believes Apple Intelligence, the company's artificial intelligence system that is not yet available in China, isn't boosting iPhone demand.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Trump tariffs on Canada could jeopardize oil and gas exports to U.S., says trade chief

news 2 hours ago

Amazon lays off about 200 employees in its stores unit

"There is no evidence of Apple Intelligence's ability to benefit hardware replacement cycles or service business," Kuo wrote.

Apple reports its December quarter results on Jan. 30.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

WATCH: Apple correction due to fundamentals, iPhone 17 upgrades expected, says Morgan Stanley's Woodring

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us