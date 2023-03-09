Apple Announces New Classical Music App That Launches on March 28

Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28 and will boast five million unique tracks to start.

Apple acquired a classical music app in 2021, and will integrate detailed metadata and search functionality into the new, standalone Apple Music app.

Apple announced Thursday that it will launch a standalone app called Apple Music Classical, which will be available at no added cost to existing Apple Music subscribers, on March 28.

Apple said the catalog will include over five million unique tracks and thousands of exclusive albums at launch. Many classical pieces have had multiple renditions and interpretations recorded and released, but Apple says the standalone app will offer "complete and accurate metadata" and the ability to "search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number," according to a release.

The company acquired highly touted classical music streamer Primephonic in Aug. 2021. At the time, Apple said that subscribers would "get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content."

An internet connection will be required to use Apple Music Classical.

An Android version will be "coming soon," the company said.