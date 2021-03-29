Americans Have Until May 17 to Contribute to 2020 to Their IRAs Or Health Savings Accounts

The deadline to contribute to individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts is May 17, the same day that individual federal income tax returns are due, the IRS said Monday.

The announcement comes after the agency postponed the filing deadline to May 17 from April 15 following increased calls for more time following passage of the American Rescue Plan, which made changes to taxes midseason, and tasked the IRS with disbursing another round of stimulus payments.

Americans can contribute to 2020 IRAs and Roth IRAs and HSAs, as well as Archer medical savings accounts and Coverdell education savings accounts, until May 17. Any taxes due on 2020 distributions from IRAs or work-based retirement plans is also due May 17.

The deadline for claiming 2017 federal refunds has also been moved to May 17. Taxpayers, by law, have three years from the filing deadline to claim a refund. In addition, foreign trusts and estates who file a Form 1040-NR have until May 17 to do so, and tax preparers that want to volunteer for the agency's Annual Filing Season Program have until Tax Day to apply.

Some Americans will still owe taxes on the original filing deadline. The IRS has not pushed back the deadline for estimated payments, generally used by those who those with self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony or rental income. The first quarterly payment is still due April 15.

