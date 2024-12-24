American Airlines temporarily grounded U.S. flights because of technical glitch

American briefly grounded U.S. flights on Tuesday.

The carrier cited a technical problem but didn't elaborate.

By 7:55 a.m. ET the ground stop was lifted and flights and bags were boarded.

American Airlines grounded flights nationwide Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

By 7:55 a.m. ET, the ground stop had been lifted, however, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC. The ground stop lasted for roughly one hour.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

American said the issue stemmed from a platform provided by a third party.

"That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed," the carrier said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning."

The Federal Aviation Administration said American had requested the ground stop

Airlines routinely request ground stops, which hold flights at origin, so that destination airports aren't overwhelmed by flights with nowhere to park when there are disruptions. In addition to technical problems, ground stops are put in place for thunderstorms and other severe weather.

Correction: The ground stop was issued Tuesday. An earlier version misstated the timing.

