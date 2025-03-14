‘America is not Canada,' Prime Minister Mark Carney says in rebuke to Trump

Canada's new prime minister rejected the idea repeatedly voiced by President Donald Trump that the nation would become the 51st U.S. state.

Canada's new prime minister on Friday quickly rebuked President Donald Trump of the idea that his northern neighbor would become the 51st U.S. state.

"I've been clear. The ministers behind me, I think, to an individual, when asked, have been clear," Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Ottawa shortly after being sworn in to office.

"We will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said.

"America is not Canada."

Carney's comments come after weeks of suggestions by Trump that Canada would be absorbed into the United States, and as the U.S. president imposes stiff tariffs on the neighboring country.

"We're masters in our home. We're in charge. You know?" Carney said. "It's always nice when people say nice things about you, but we don't need it. We're not seeking it."

The PM said "the nature of Canada means we won't" join the U.S.

"The economics means we shouldn't," Carney said. "What you will see from this government is focusing on building here at home, building with different partners abroad. And that will reinforce the point.

"It's good — we're doing it for our own reasons, to be clear. For our own people, for the high-paying jobs," Carney said. "But eventually the truth will out, and the Americans will understand as well."

