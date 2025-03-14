Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘America is not Canada,' Prime Minister Mark Carney says in rebuke to Trump

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at Rideau Hall for after a swearing in ceremony on March 14, 2025 in Ottawa. 
Dave Chan | Afp | Getty Images
  • Canada's new prime minister rejected the idea repeatedly voiced by President Donald Trump that the nation would become the 51st U.S. state.
  • "We will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Prime Minister Mark Carney said after being sworn in in Ottawa.
  • Carney's comments came after weeks of suggestions by Trump that Canada would be absorbed into the United States, and as the U.S. president imposes stiff tariffs on the neighboring country.
Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney, with members of his government standing behind him, speaks during a press conference following a swearing-in ceremony of the new Canada's government in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 14, 2025.
Blair Gable | Reuters
Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney, with members of his government standing behind him, speaks during a press conference following a swearing-in ceremony of the new Canada's government in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 14, 2025.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Canada's new prime minister on Friday quickly rebuked President Donald Trump of the idea that his northern neighbor would become the 51st U.S. state.

"I've been clear. The ministers behind me, I think, to an individual, when asked, have been clear," Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Ottawa shortly after being sworn in to office.

"We will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney said.

"America is not Canada."

Carney's comments come after weeks of suggestions by Trump that Canada would be absorbed into the United States, and as the U.S. president imposes stiff tariffs on the neighboring country.

Money Report

news 52 mins ago

David Sacks sold $200 million in crypto-related holdings before taking White House job, ethics memo says

news 1 hour ago

Trump CMS nominee Dr. Oz won't commit to opposing Medicaid cuts

"We're masters in our home. We're in charge. You know?" Carney said. "It's always nice when people say nice things about you, but we don't need it. We're not seeking it."

The PM said "the nature of Canada means we won't" join the U.S.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"The economics means we shouldn't," Carney said. "What you will see from this government is focusing on building here at home, building with different partners abroad. And that will reinforce the point.

"It's good — we're doing it for our own reasons, to be clear. For our own people, for the high-paying jobs," Carney said. "But eventually the truth will out, and the Americans will understand as well."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us