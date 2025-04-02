Amazon submits bid for TikTok as ban deadline nears

Amazon has submitted a last-minute bid for TikTok, CNBC confirmed.

Bidders have lined up for TikTok as the short-form video app's future in the U.S. hangs in the balance.

TikTok has until April 5 to find a buyer or face a ban in the U.S.

The company sent its proposal in a letter this week to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential. The parties aren't treating the bid seriously, however, given that it was submitted just days before a deadline staving off a U.S. ban is set to expire, the person said.

Amazon declined to comment.

The e-commerce company's offer, which was first reported by The New York Times, comes as TikTok's fate in the U.S. is up in the air. The short-form video app faces another potential shutdown in the U.S. on April 5 if ByteDance, its parent company, can't reach a deal to divest TikTok's American operations. Lawmakers passed a bill last year setting a Jan. 19 deadline for the sale, but Trump signed an executive order granting a 75-day extension for a potential deal.

Trump could announce a decision on TikTok's fate in the U.S. as soon as Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC's David Faber. Mobile technology company AppLovin has also made a bid for TikTok, Faber reported separately, citing sources familiar with the matter.

TikTok has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce as it has poured money into growing its online marketplace, called TikTok Shop. TikTok's lucrative marketplace, coupled with the app's more than 170 million users, could be an attractive asset for Amazon. Following TikTok's success, Amazon launched and then shuttered a short-form video service of its own.

Last August, the two companies formed a partnership that allowed TikTok users to link their account with Amazon and make purchases from the site without leaving the app. The deal attracted scrutiny from lawmakers who were concerned about its potential national security risks.

