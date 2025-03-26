Amazon Pharmacy medical chief Gupta is latest health exec to leave company

Dr. Vin Gupta, a high-profile public health expert and clinician, has left Amazon after roughly five years.

Gupta most recently served as the chief medical officer of Amazon's online pharmacy business.

Amazon confirmed Gupta's departure to CNBC, and did not say if it has hired Gupta's replacement.

Amazon has lost the chief medical officer of its pharmacy division after five years at the company.

Dr. Vin Gupta, who most recently served as the medical chief of Amazon Pharmacy, joined Amazon in 2020 as the company was in the early stages of a multi-year effort to build out a health-care business.

Gupta has joined Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a professional services firm, as a managing director to lead a portfolio dedicated to health innovation, according to a release. Amazon didn't immediately name a successor for Gupta, whose LinkedIn profile says he left last month.

"We are grateful to Dr. Gupta for all of his contributions to Amazon Health Services and wish him the best in his next endeavor," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in a statement Wednesday.

Gupta said in an emailed statement that Manatt, like Amazon, "is deeply focused on scaled impact to address problems which matter to patients nationwide," including care access and the use of artificial intelligence "at the point of need."

For Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Gupta's exit marks another high-profile departure across the health businesses. Earlier this month, One Medical CEO Trent Green announced he would step down from leading the primary care chain in April, after less than two years in the role. Amazon acquired One Medical for $3.9 billion in 2023, five years after snapping up online pharmacy PillPack for about $750 million.

In addition to his role within the pharmacy business, Gupta held several other positions over the course of his five years at the company, including Covid response lead and chief medical officer of new products in Amazon's devices and services unit.

Gupta joined Amazon months before it launched its pharmacy offering, a service that was born out PillPack deal in 2018. In his role as chief medical officer, Gupta helped roll out a prescription perk for U.S. Prime members called RxPass and expanded its program for medication delivery by drones.

Gupta was also involved with a moonshot incubator at Amazon called Grand Challenge, which launched under founder Jeff Bezos as a way to develop experimental businesses, including health-care initiatives.

Disclosure: Dr. Vin Gupta contributes to NBC News as a medical analyst.

