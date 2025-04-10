Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he believes sellers will pass increased tariff costs on to consumers

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is still waiting to see how President Donald Trump's tariffs "play out," but that its third-party sellers may "pass that cost on" to consumers.

The company has seen some evidence of shoppers buying ahead in anticipation of price hikes.

"I understand why, I mean, depending on which country you're in, you don't have 50% extra margin that you can play with," Jassy said in an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. "I think they'll try and pass the cost on."

Jassy, who released his annual shareholder letter earlier in the morning, said the company has done some "strategic forward inventory buys" and looked to renegotiate terms on some purchase orders in an effort to keep prices low on its website.

Amazon began to cancel some direct import orders for products sourced by vendors in China this week following Trump's tariffs announcement, consultants told CNBC. Some vendors of home goods and kitchen accessory items had products ready for pickup by Amazon at shipping ports, only to receive a notification via an internal system, called Vendor Central, that their orders were canceled.

Amazon has seen some evidence of consumers stocking up on items in anticipation of price hikes, but it's too early to tell how widespread that behavior is, he said.

"People have not stopped buying and in certain categories, we do see people buying ahead, but it's hard to know if it's just an anomaly in the data because it's just a few days, or how long it's going to last," Jassy said.

Trump last week signed an executive order imposing a far-reaching reciprocal tariff plan. Within days, he reversed course and dropped country-specific tariffs down to a universal 10% rate for all trade trade partners except China.

The tariffs could potentially raise costs for businesses building infrastructure to meet the surging demand for AI, such as datacenters. Amazon's cloud computing business has been a big beneficiary of that demand, and the company has pledged to spend up to $100 billion this year into AI technologies.

Jassy said Amazon Web Services started the process of diversifying its supply chain roughly five years ago, allowing it to source components from a number of markets, "not just one country." The company has no plans to slow down the buildout of new datacenters, he added.

"We're going to keep building," Jassy said.

