Already Doing Dry January? This Beverage Company Wants to Pay You $1,000 to Complete All 31 Days

Thousands are participating in Dry January — 31 days without alcohol consumption — which has grown in popularity over the last few years.

With many taking a closer look at how sobriety can benefit relationships and positively affect overall health, there's no surprise that companies are investing in further research to observe the impact cutting alcohol might have on your lifestyle.

In 2022, 1 in 5 U.S. adults said they planned to participate in Dry January, a 13% increase from the previous year, according to a Morning Consult poll of 2,085 Americans over the age of 21. And #dryjanuary is booming on TikTok with over 173 million views.

Now, TranQuini, a company that sells non-alcoholic, wellness drinks, is offering a cash prize of $1,000 to one lucky person who is willing to abstain from alcohol for 31 days and document their experience.

To enter the contest, you must submit the entry form by January 31, 2023.

These are the only requirements to participate in the challenge:

You must be aged 21 or older

You must be a U.S. citizen

You can't drink alcohol for 31 days

You must complete the online survey about your experience

For the survey, TranQuini is looking for detailed descriptions about how you felt during the experience and ways you avoided grabbing an alcoholic beverage in moments of temptation.

They're also interested in knowing what you opted for instead of alcohol and which mocktail recipe you enjoyed the most during the 'sober curious' venture.

