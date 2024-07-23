Alphabet earnings are out – here are the numbers

Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings after the bell.

Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings after the bell. Here are the results:

Earnings: $1.89 a share. That may not compare with the $1.84 per share expected by LSEG

Revenue: $84.74 billion. That may not compare with the $84.19 billion expected by LSEG

Wall Street is also watching several other numbers in the report:

YouTube advertising revenue : $8.93 billion, according to StreetAccount

: $8.93 billion, according to StreetAccount Google Cloud revenue: $10.20 billion, according to StreetAccount

$10.20 billion, according to StreetAccount Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $13.54 billion, according to StreetAccount

Analysts will be watching to see if Alphabet, which has outperformed other internet and software mega caps through the year, can keep posting steady growth amid tougher comparisons from the year prior. They expect modest growth in key areas such as cloud and overall revenue, after a quarter of leadership moves, AI announcements and market expansions.

During the second quarter, Alphabet saw a number of expansion updates, including for its self-driving car unit Waymo, which opened its service to all San Francisco users. The move was Waymo's second citywide rollout, following its 2020 debut in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

In May, Alphabet held its annual developer conference, where it announced a slew of new artificial intelligence products including a new large language model called Gemini 1.5 Flash, which can quickly summarize conversations, caption images and videos and extract data from large documents and tables.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The company also launched AI Overview, which CEO Sundar Pichai called the biggest change in search in 25 years, to a limited audience, allowing users to see a summary of answers to queries at the very top of Google search.

However, the earnings period also brought criticism for some of those new products.

Though Google had been working on AI Overview for more than a year, users quickly noticed that queries were returning nonsensical or inaccurate answers, and they had no way to opt out. Widely circulated results included the false statement that Barack Obama was America's first Muslim president, a suggestion for users to try putting glue in pizza and a recommendation to try eating at least one rock per day.

Though Google announced several fixes to remedy AI Overview issues, it came as the latest of several AI product launch mishaps by the search giant, which for some have called into question whether the company can safely rollout AI products at the speed of competition. It also remains unclear just how much revenue growth these new products will generate from users and advertisers alike — a key discussion topic expected on Alphabet's earnings conference call.

Google's search head Liz Reid told employees at a recent all-hands meeting that the company "won't always find everything" when it comes to AI mistakes, according to audio obtained by CNBC. Reid urged employees to continue pushing AI products, suggesting they can fix mistakes as users and employees find them.

Alphabet also announced a new finance chief, Anat Ashkenazi, who came from Eli Lily, the world's most valuable drugmaker. Ashkenazi begins her tenure on July 31, replacing Ruth Porat, who has taken on a new role as Alphabet president and chief investment officer.

Alphabet continued belt-tightening during the quarter, including laying off more than 100 people from several teams in Google's cloud unit, one of its fastest-growing businesses. The company also laid off at least 200 employees from its "Core" engineering teams moving some roles to India and Mexico, CNBC found.

As belt-tightening and budget reallocations continued through the quarter, company leadership faced employee complaints about "a significant decline in morale," citing lack of trust, tighter deadlines with fewer resources and diminished opportunities for internal advancement, CNBC found. The complaints have come at a time in which the company is trying to maintain a positive perception as a top employer to work for, while it pursues top tech talent during a competitive AI boom.

Alphabet will also face questions about cybersecurity company Wiz, which said on Monday it walked away from a $23 billion deal with Google. The acquisition could have helped bolster Google's cloud unit revenue.