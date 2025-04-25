Alphabet jumps 3% as search, advertising units show resilient growth

Alphabet shares rose after the company topped Wall Street estimates and showed growth in its advertising and search business.

The company suggested that it's too soon to tally the impact of Trump's tariffs, but the ending of the de minimis loophole could create a "slight headwind" to its advertising business.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post said that Wall Street is underestimating the "monetization ramp" from Google's AI Overviews tool and cloud demand fueled by AI.

Alphabet's stock gained 3% Friday after signaling strong growth in its search and advertising businesses amid a competitive artificial intelligence environment and uncertain macro backdrop.

"GOOGL's pace of GenAI product roll-out is accelerating with multiple encouraging signals," wrote Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak. "Macro uncertainty still exists but we remain [overweight] given GOOGL's still strong relative position and improving pace of GenAI enabled product roll-out."

The search giant posted earnings of $2.81 per share on $90.23 billion in revenues. That topped the $89.12 billion in sales and $2.01 in EPS expected by LSEG analysts. Revenues grew 12% year-over-year and ahead of the 10% anticipated by Wall Street.

Net income rose 46% to $34.54 billion, or $2.81 per share. That's up from $23.66 billion, or $1.89 per share, in the year-ago period. Alphabet said the figure included $8 billion in unrealized gains on its nonmarketable equity securities connected to its investment in a private company.

Adjusted earnings, excluding that gain, were $2.27 per share, according to LSEG, and topped analyst expectations.

Alphabet shares have pulled back about 16% this year as it battles volatility spurred by mounting trade war fears and worries that President Donald Trump's tariffs could crush the global economy. That would make it more difficult for Alphabet to potentially acquire infrastructure for data centers powering AI models as it faces off against competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic to develop largely language models.

During Thursday's call with investors, Alphabet suggested that it's too soon to tally the total impact of tariffs. However, Google's business chief Philipp Schindler said that ending the de minimis trade exemption in May, which created a loophole benefitting many Chinese e-commerce retailers, could create a "slight headwind" for the company's ads business, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. The loophole allows shipments under $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free.

Despite this backdrop, Alphabet showed steady growth in its advertising and search business, reporting $66.89 billion in revenues for its advertising unit. That reflected 8.5% growth from the year-ago period. The company reported $8.93 billion in advertising revenue for its YouTube business, shy of an $8.97 billion estimate from StreetAccount.

Alphabet's "Search and other" unit rose 9.8% to $50.7 billion, up from $46.16 billion last year. The company said that its AI Overviews tool used in its Google search results page has accumulated 1.5 billion monthly users from a billion in October.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post said that Wall Street is underestimating the upside potential and "monetization ramp" from this tool and cloud demand fueled by AI.

"The strong 1Q search performance, along with constructive comments on Gemini [large language model] performance and [AI Overviews] adoption could help alleviate some investor concerns on AI competition," Post wrote in a note.

CNBC's Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.