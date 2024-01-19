Alec Baldwin faces renewed manslaughter charges over 2021 ‘Rust' movie set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury on Friday indicted Alec Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of "Rust."

Charges were dropped against the actor in April after "new facts" emerged that demanded further investigation, prosecutors said previously.

Baldwin is facing two separate types of involuntary manslaughter charges, court records show. He is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm and involuntary manslaughter, without due caution or circumspection.

Though Baldwin is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, he would only be convicted of one if found guilty.

The new indictment comes after earlier charges were dropped against the actor in April in light of "new facts" that demanded further investigation, prosecutors said previously. At the time, prosecutors cautioned that their decision to drop the charges did "not absolve" Baldwin of culpability for his role in the fatal shooting, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The earlier charges, similarly two counts of involuntary manslaughter, were filed more than a year after the shooting, in January 2023. Prosecutors at the time said Baldwin had not been properly trained to handle the weapon that killed Hutchins.

The armorer of the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged in 2023 and is expected to face trial next month for involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was rehearsing a scene when the gun fired and killed Hutchins. Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger.

In 2022, Baldwin settled a lawsuit brought by Hutchins' family that accused the actor and producer of reckless behavior and cost-cutting measures that led to the shooting.

Financial terms of the settlement were not released. Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, served as an executive producer on the film when it resumed production in early 2023.

Responding to the new indictment, Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emmanuel said they "look forward to our day in court."



