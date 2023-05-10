Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Air New Zealand's Planned In-Flight Sleeping Pods Could Cost Nearly $100 an Hour

By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBC

Source: Air New Zealand
  • Air New Zealand announced it would be offering in-flight sleep pods at a cost of around 400 to 600 New Zealand dollars per four-hour session.
  • Travelers flying from Auckland to Chicago and New York will be able to sleep in the sky from September 2024, the carrier said.
  • It first unveiled the plans for the new sleeping quarters in 2022.

Air New Zealand's previously announced in-flight sleeping pods will likely cost between 400 and 600 New Zealand dollars ($250-$380) for a four-hour period, or up to approximately $100 an hour, according to a new press release from the airline.

Travelers flying from Auckland to Chicago and New York will be able to sleep in the sky from September 2024, the carrier said, having first unveiled the plans for the new sleeping quarters in 2022.

The Skynest sleeping pods will come in six-bed configurations and customers will be in fairly close quarters, with a privacy curtain separating people in neighboring bunks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Air New Zealand will be offering multiple four-hour sessions per ultra-long haul flight, with 30 minutes for cleaning in between each session, and flyers will only be able to book one four-hour session per journey.

Each bed will come with a pillow, sheets, a blanket, ear plugs and a reading light, as well as a seatbelt so flyers can strap in should the aircraft encounter any turbulence.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Could Be 3.1% for 2024, According to Early Estimate

news 1 hour ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Icahn Enterprises, Rivian, Airbnb and More

The airline believes the introduction of Skynest will "revolutionise the in-flight experience for Economy passengers" and be "a real game changer," according to the press release.

The Skynest facilities will be added to some of Air New Zealand's existing Boeing 747 fleet in New Zealand.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us