Air New Zealand's Planned In-Flight Sleeping Pods Could Cost Nearly $100 an Hour

Air New Zealand's previously announced in-flight sleeping pods will likely cost between 400 and 600 New Zealand dollars ($250-$380) for a four-hour period, or up to approximately $100 an hour, according to a new press release from the airline.

Travelers flying from Auckland to Chicago and New York will be able to sleep in the sky from September 2024, the carrier said, having first unveiled the plans for the new sleeping quarters in 2022.

The Skynest sleeping pods will come in six-bed configurations and customers will be in fairly close quarters, with a privacy curtain separating people in neighboring bunks.

Air New Zealand will be offering multiple four-hour sessions per ultra-long haul flight, with 30 minutes for cleaning in between each session, and flyers will only be able to book one four-hour session per journey.

Each bed will come with a pillow, sheets, a blanket, ear plugs and a reading light, as well as a seatbelt so flyers can strap in should the aircraft encounter any turbulence.

The airline believes the introduction of Skynest will "revolutionise the in-flight experience for Economy passengers" and be "a real game changer," according to the press release.

The Skynest facilities will be added to some of Air New Zealand's existing Boeing 747 fleet in New Zealand.