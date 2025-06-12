Air India Boeing plane crashes at Ahmedabad in India's Gujarat

The flight was scheduled to depart Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to FlightRadar24 data, which suggests the aircraft undertaking the voyage was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

An Air India plane has crashed at Ahmedabad, according to the Reuters and ANI news agencies.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today," Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

The flight was scheduled to depart Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to FlightRadar24 data, which suggests the aircraft undertaking the voyage was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently not operational, with all flight operations temporarily suspended in the wake of the incident, an airport spokesperson said.

CNBC has reached out to local police and India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on social media, according to a Google translation.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.