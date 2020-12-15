After Weeks of Delay, Senate GOP Leader McConnell Congratulates Joe Biden Following Electoral College Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell explicitly acknowledges Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time.

Numerous Republicans had not recognized the Democrat's presidential race victory for weeks as President Donald Trump made baseless claims that widespread election fraud cost him a second term.

Trump has vowed not to concede to Biden and continues to spread false allegations after the Electoral College vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell explicitly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect for the first time on Tuesday after weeks of Republican delays in recognizing the 2020 election result.

The Kentucky Republican congratulated the incoming Democratic president after the Electoral College formally certified Biden's victory on Monday. Numerous GOP senators did not acknowledge Biden as the election winner for more than a month as President Donald Trump made baseless claims that widespread election fraud cost him a second term in the White House.

"Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect," McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

"The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden" and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, he later continued.

GOP senators including Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah congratulated Biden shortly after it became apparent he would win the presidential election last month. Others such as Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, publicly accepted the reality as the Electoral College voted Monday.

Still, some including GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia have refused to accept Biden's win. Both lawmakers will try to keep their seats in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine whether McConnell and the GOP keep control of the Senate.

Trump has vowed never to concede to Biden. He is falsely claiming he won the race and is spreading a bevy of unproven, debunked and baseless conspiracy theories as he argues that he was robbed of reelection by massive electoral and voter fraud.

Even after the Electoral College cast its votes to make Biden's win official, Trump continued to amplify his false claims on Twitter.

"Tremendous problems being found with voting machines," he tweeted Tuesday morning, providing no evidence. "Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss," he falsely tweeted.

Attempts from Trump's campaign and his allies to reverse Biden's win have failed in dozens of court challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday delivered what appeared to be a fatal blow to those efforts, when it declined to hear a long-shot bid from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to invalidate the results of four key swing states that voted for Biden.

More than 100 House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, backed the Texas lawsuit.

Trump had called Paxton's far-fetched case "the big one," despite a broad consensus of election law experts predicting its failure was inevitable.

But neither the devastating court loss nor the Electoral College defeat appear to have tempered the president's comments, the most incendiary of which have been aimed at GOP officials in Georgia. Biden narrowly won the state.

On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted a post from attorney Lin Wood predicting that Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "will soon be going to jail."

Trump's promotion of Wood marks a potentially consequential clash with his party ahead of the two pivotal runoff elections in the Peach State.

Wood, who along with lawyer Sidney Powell has lodged numerous failed court bids alleging election fraud, is calling for a boycott of those runoffs. Republican lawmakers pushed back fiercely, accusing Wood of being a Democratic operative attempting to depress GOP turnout for Perdue and Loeffler.