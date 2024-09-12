Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Adobe stock slips on soft fourth-quarter revenue guidance

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Feb. 20, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings.
  • But the stock slid in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings, but the stock slid 10% in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here's how Adobe did for the quarter ending in August versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $5.41 billion, vs. $5.37 billion expected
  • Earnings per share: $4.65, adjusted, vs. $4.53 estimated

Adobe said it expected earnings per share between $4.63 and $4.68 on revenue in the fourth quarter of between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a forecast of $4.67 of earnings on $5.61 billion of sales.

Adobe said it recorded $1.68 billion of net income during the quarter, or $3.76 per diluted share. That's up from $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share in the year-ago period.

Adobe's biggest line of business, Digital Media, which includes the company's Creative Cloud subscriptions that use generative AI called Firefly, grew 11% on an annual basis to sales of $4 billion.

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, RH, Oracle and more

news 53 mins ago

Intel getting help from Commerce Secretary Raimondo as part of effort to spur U.S. production

In total, Adobe recorded $5.18 billion in subscription revenue during the quarter, up 11% year-over-year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us