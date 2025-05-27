‘Absurd!' Judge blasts Trump executive order targeting top law firm

- A federal judge angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.
A federal judge on Tuesday angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.
