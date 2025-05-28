Abercrombie & Fitch soars 25% even as retailer slashes profit outlook due to tariffs

Abercrombie & Fitch beat expectations on the top and bottom lines but slashed its profit guidance as it prepares for the impact of tariffs.

The company is now expecting full year earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $10.50, down from a previous range of between $10.40 and $11.40.

Abercrombie expects tariffs currently in effect to reduce its earnings by $50 million.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch soared on Wednesday, even after the retailer slashed its profit outlook due to tariffs, which are expected to hit its business by $50 million.

The company is now expecting full year earnings per share to be between $9.50 and $10.50, down from a previous range of between $10.40 and $11.40. Analysts were expecting earnings of $10.33 a share, according to LSEG.

In addition, Abercrombie raised the top end of its 2025 revenue outlook, as it now anticipates net sales growth of 3% to 6%, up from a previous estimate of a 3% to 5% increase.

Abercrombie also cut its operating margin forecast, another closely watched metric by investors. It's now expecting its operating margin to be between 12.5% and 13.5%, down from a previous range of between 14% to 15%.

Still, shares of Abercrombie soared 25% in premarket trading after the company issued first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The stock had fallen nearly 49% this year entering Wednesday.

Here's how the apparel company performed in the first quarter compared with expectations, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.59 vs. $1.39 expected

$1.59 vs. $1.39 expected Revenue: $1.10 billion vs. $1.07 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended May 3 was $80.4 million, or $1.59 per share, compared with $114 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $1.10 billion, up about 8% from $1.02 billion a year earlier. In a news release, Abercrombie said sales reached a record high for the fiscal first quarter.

"This was above our expectations and was supported by broad-based growth across our three regions," CEO Fran Horowitz said in a statement. "Hollister brands led the performance with growth of 22%, achieving its best ever first quarter net sales, while Abercrombie brands net sales were down 4% against 31% sales growth in 2024."