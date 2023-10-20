A rare spaceship-shaped Domino's delivery vehicle is going up for auction—the last one sold for nearly $45,000

It's not NASA, it's Domino's.

A rare experimental Domino's delivery vehicle from the 1980s will soon be on the auction block.

The Tritan A2, which looks like it would be more at home in a Star Wars film than delivering pan pizzas, was commissioned by Domino's founder Tom Monaghan.

Monaghan ordered 10 of the vehicles back in the 1985 in an attempt to create the "economical delivery vehicle" of the future, according to Mecum Auctions which will be selling the car at auction in Las Vegas on Nov. 10.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Tritan A2 features a 440cc Rotary engine as well as a Domino's-themed red, white and blue color scheme on its mostly fiberglass body.

The vehicle, which has been restored, boasts an "aerodynamic body with a purported 0.15 drag coefficient," according to the listing. The average car, for comparison, usually has a drag coefficient between 0.3 and 0.4.

The Tritan once included a warming oven in the back to keep pizzas warm during delivery. That has since been replaced in favor of an extra seat.

Getting in and out of the Tritan involves sliding forward the vehicle's canopy. The arch on the back of the vehicle acts as a sail, Mecum says, which helps it get up to 80 miles to the gallon.

Mecum Auctions, Inc.

But don't expect to take it out on the road too often.

In an interview with CNN Business, the car's current owner Chuck Sinnott said that despite being "a crowd pleaser," the A2 has poor visibility and is susceptible to potholes because it is so low to the ground.

The winning bidder will also receive a customized motorcycle trailer to be able to transport the A2 around town.

The last time one of the vehicles in this fleet was up for auction, the winning bidder took it home for $44,800.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.