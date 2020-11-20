A Look Back at the CNBC Disruptor 50: 8 Years, 209 Companies

2019 may have been most notable for the Disruptor 50 company that failed to go public (The We Company), but several high-profile Disruptor IPOs were successfully brought to market (Peloton, Casper, Progyny, The RealReal). Some of those deals, like at-home fitness company Peloton, look prescient in the coronavirus-changed world, while DoorDash filed an initial draft IPO document shortly before stay-at-home orders made its business boom like never before.

A total of 49 of the 209 companies named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list over the past eight years have become public companies through an IPO or direct listing (a few have been acquired since). In all, 29 past Disruptors have been acquired by large public incumbents, including deals made by dominant technology companies, such as Facebook and Alphabet, and in the past year alone by Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Verizon and American Express.

Eight past Disruptors have ceased operations — no surprise in the high-risk world of venture capital investing and start-up formation.

Below is the complete history of the CNBC Disruptor 50, with details on each of the 209 start-ups to make the list between 2013 and 2020. Read more about the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and how we chose it.

KEY:

I = ineligible due to company age

A = acquired

P = public

X = shut down

*In 2013 the CNBC Disruptor 50 was an unranked list.