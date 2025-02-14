Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Failure to secure ‘just and lasting' peace for Ukraine would also weaken U.S., EU warns

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

MUNICH, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 14: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2025 in Munich, Germany. International defence and security leaders from around the world are gathering for the February 14-16 conference. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would enfeeble not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday.
  • Von der Leyen said that authoritarian states were closely watching the progress of U.S.-led negotiations to end the near-three-year conflict, and what concessions may be made to Russia.
  • "A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States," Von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would weaken not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday, as prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal intensify.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Von der Leyen said that authoritarian states were closely watching the progress of U.S.-led negotiations to end the near-three-year conflict, and what concessions may be made to Russia in spite of its invasion of its neighbor.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States," Von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

"It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests," she continued. "This is why we have to get it right."

Global defense and security officials are gathered in Munich, Germany for the annual three-day conference, where the future of Ukraine, peace talks with Russia and reshaping Europe's security and defense architecture are at the fore of discussions.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us