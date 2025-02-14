Failure to secure ‘just and lasting' peace for Ukraine would also weaken U.S., EU warns

Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would enfeeble not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday.

Failure to secure a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine would weaken not only Europe but also the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday, as prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal intensify.

Von der Leyen said that authoritarian states were closely watching the progress of U.S.-led negotiations to end the near-three-year conflict, and what concessions may be made to Russia in spite of its invasion of its neighbor.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe but it would also weaken the United States," Von der Leyen told the Munich Security Conference.

"It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests," she continued. "This is why we have to get it right."

Global defense and security officials are gathered in Munich, Germany for the annual three-day conference, where the future of Ukraine, peace talks with Russia and reshaping Europe's security and defense architecture are at the fore of discussions.

