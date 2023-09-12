95. The Financial Advisory Group

The Financial Advisory Group, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 95 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 2,300

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 90 in 2022)

Principals:

Richard Alphonso, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Darryl Nelson, President

Steven Rife, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

finadvisors.com

5599 San Felipe, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 627-7660