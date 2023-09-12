91. Endurance Wealth Management

Endurance Wealth Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 91 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 14 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 778 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Michael Costello, Managing Partner
Peter Corsi, Senior Portfolio Manager
Donald Clarke, Portfolio Manager
Contact:
101 Dyer Street, Floor 4, Providence, RI 02903
(401) 854-0993
