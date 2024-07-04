9 of the most impactful quotes from ‘Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life'

"Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life" is an international bestseller and among the most well-known books about longevity.

Written by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, the book discusses one of the world's longest-living communities, Okinawa, Japan, and dives into its residents' habits that likely lead to their physical well-being and happiness.

Kindle tracks the most popular passages that readers from across the world are highlighting in their digital books. These quotes stood out as the most impactful for people who read "Ikigai."

The cornerstones of Blue Zones

"According to scientists who have studied the five Blue Zones, the keys to longevity are diet, exercise, finding a purpose in life (an ikigai), and forming strong social ties — that is, having a broad circle of friends and good family relations."

"The grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for."

Experience new things for a healthy brain

"Presented with new information, the brain creates new connections and is revitalized. This is why it is so important to expose yourself to change, even if stepping outside your comfort zone means feeling a bit of anxiety."

"Dealing with new situations, learning something new every day, playing games, and interacting with other people seem to be essential anti-aging strategies for the mind. Furthermore, a more positive outlook in this regard will yield greater mental benefits."

Advice for managing stress levels

"The central premise of this stress-reduction method [mindfulness] is focusing on the self: noticing our responses, even if they are conditioned by habit, in order to be fully conscious of them. In this way, we connect with the here and now and limit thoughts that tend to spiral out of control."

Embrace the state of flow

"Concentrating on one thing at a time may be the single most important factor in achieving flow."

"The happiest people are not the ones who achieve the most. They are the ones who spend more time than others in a state of flow."

The importance of having a purpose

"Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one's own way."

"He who has a why to live for can bear with almost any how."

