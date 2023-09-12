86. Wacker Wealth Partners

Wacker Wealth Partners, based in San Luis Obispo, CA, is ranked No. 86 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 35

Accounts Under Management: 707

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Ryan Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Krill, President & Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

wackerwealthpartners.com

892 Aerovista Place, Suite 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 541-1308