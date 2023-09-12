78. Legacy Wealth Management

Legacy Wealth Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 78 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B

Years in Business: 41

Accounts Under Management: 4,214

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 75 in 2022)

Principals:

Duncan Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Isaacs, Chairman

Contact:

legacywealth.com

1715 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 301, Memphis, TN 38120

(901) 758-9006