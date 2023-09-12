70. Austin Asset

Austin Asset, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 70 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B

Years in Business: 36

Accounts Under Management: 425

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

William Hehman, Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Van Wyk, Executive Vice President

Contact:

austinasset.com

7200 North Mopac, Suite 315, Austin, TX 78731

(512) 453-6622