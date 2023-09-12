68. Manchester Capital Management

Manchester Capital Management, based in Manchester, VT, is ranked No. 68 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.7B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 271

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 23 in 2022)

Principals:

Ted Cronin, Executive Chairman

Jeff Hall, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

mcmllc.com

3657 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05254

(802) 362-4410