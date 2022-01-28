60 million U.S. households have ordered free Covid tests, White House says

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said tens of millions of free at-home test kits have already shipped.

The White House on Friday said 60 million U.S. households have ordered free at-home Covid test kits through the government's new website.

"Already tens of millions of tests have gone out the door and households around the country are already receiving tests so that people have tests on hand if need arises," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One on Friday.

Tens of millions of free highly protective N95 masks also have been shipped to locations across the country, Jean-Pierre said.

The Biden administration launched the website, covidtests.gov, last week. Every household, based on residential address, is limited to four tests kits. The White House has said the cap on the number of tests per household is intended to ensure broad access to the program.

The tests are expected to ship seven to 12 days after a household places an order, according to the website.

When covidtests.gov first launched, some people were blocked from ordering tests, particularly individuals living in apartment buildings. The U.S. Postal Service said the issue arose because some addresses were not listed as multiunit buildings. Anyone experiencing issues should file a help request at emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry or call the help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS, according to the Postal Service.

The Biden administration started the service in response to public outcry over the holidays when people had trouble getting tested before visiting family. As the Covid omicron variant swept the country, demand for the at-home kits surged, leaving shelves empty at pharmacies and causing hourslong lines at some testing sites.

The Biden administration is procuring a total of 1 billion kits to distribute to the public for free.

The administration is also making 400 million highly protective N95 masks available for free. People can obtain the masks at pharmacies and community health centers around the country. The program is set to be fully up and running by early February, according to the White House.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in recently updated guidance, said N95s are more effective at preventing transmission of the virus than cloth masks.

The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years or older wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in indoor public spaces. People are required by federal law to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.