6. Parsons Capital Management

Parsons Capital Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 6 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 1,734

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 12 in 2022)

Principals:

John Mullen, President

John Trevor, Secretary

Contact:

parsonscapital.com

10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808

(401) 521-2440