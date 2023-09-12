Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

6. Parsons Capital Management

By ,CNBC

Parsons Capital Management

Parsons Capital Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 6 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 1,734

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 12 in 2022)

Principals:

John Mullen, President

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

news 1 hour ago

Alibaba CEO warns of being ‘displaced' if the Chinese tech giant doesn't keep up in AI

John Trevor, Secretary

Contact:

parsonscapital.com

10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808

(401) 521-2440

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us