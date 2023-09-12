6. Parsons Capital Management

Parsons Capital Management, based in Providence, RI, is ranked No. 6 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.6B
Years in Business: 30
Accounts Under Management: 1,734
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 12 in 2022)
Principals:
John Mullen, President
John Trevor, Secretary
Contact:
10 Weybosset Street, Suite 1000, Providence, RI 02903-2808
(401) 521-2440
