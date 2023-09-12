Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

56. Professional Advisory Services

By ,CNBC

Professional Advisory Services

Professional Advisory Services, based in Vero Beach, FL, is ranked No. 56 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1B

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 1,169

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 15 in 2022)

Principals:

David Jaffe, President & Director

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

51. Steele Capital Management

news 9 mins ago

54. Roffman Miller Associates

Carol Bieber, Vice President, Director, Secretary & Treasurer

Contact:

pa-services.com

2770 Indian River Boulevard, Suite 204, Vero Beach, FL 32960

(772) 778-0552

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us