56. Professional Advisory Services

Professional Advisory Services, based in Vero Beach, FL, is ranked No. 56 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1B

Years in Business: 46

Accounts Under Management: 1,169

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 15 in 2022)

Principals:

David Jaffe, President & Director

Carol Bieber, Vice President, Director, Secretary & Treasurer

Contact:

pa-services.com

2770 Indian River Boulevard, Suite 204, Vero Beach, FL 32960

(772) 778-0552