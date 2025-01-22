5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Netflix shares surged after the company beat earnings expectations.

World leaders and CEOs are in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum.

The SEC has launched a "crypto task force."

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Apple's far from the tree

Stocks rose Tuesday as investors bet that President Donald Trump’s approach on tariffs won’t be as harsh as they initially feared. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 538 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%. Some of the big tech stocks were higher for the day, with Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet each adding more than 1%, but Apple dropped nearly 4% on two downgrades. Follow live market updates.

2. Netflix numbers

Netflix shares surged nearly 15% in extended trading after the company beat earnings expectations. The streamer reported a record addition of 19 million subscribers, topping 300 million paid memberships. It's the last time the company will report quarterly paid subscriber counts. It cited its content lineup, improved product and typical fourth-quarter seasonality for the bump. Netflix also announced it would raise prices for subscribers, including by hiking prices on its ad-supported tier for the first time.

3. Davos dish

The World Economic Forum kicked off this week in Davos, Switzerland, bringing heads of state, politicians and business moguls to the snowy Alps. Some world leaders are skipping this year's meeting, but President Donald Trump is planning to address participants via videolink on Thursday. Trump was a key topic of discussion Tuesday as leaders weighed what impact his policies could have on markets and business. CEOs also issued stark warnings on Europe's future. Read more about what's going on in Davos here.

4. A lift for United

United Airlines blew past analysts' expectations when it reported fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday. The carrier also forecast first-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts' estimates, as the company hopes strong travel demand will help it grow in 2025. Revenue for its loyalty program grew, as did revenue for international, domestic and basic economy class. The airline will hold a conference call with analysts Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

5. Everything's coming up crypto

The interim head of the Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a "crypto task force." Acting Chair Mark Uyeda's initiative is aimed at "developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets" and is the first sign that the SEC under the Trump administration will be friendlier to cryptocurrency. Bitcoin rallied on the announcement, rising roughly 2.4% to more than $106,000. Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, meanwhile, is less sure about crypto, saying we have reached the "Fartcoin" stage of the market cycle.

